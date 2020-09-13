Police: Man arrested after attempting to carjack 2 drivers

Deputies say he also yelled at people in a nearby Panera Bread and threatened the manager.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A North Carolina man is facing several charges after a gas station, Panera Bread carjackings went wrong, deputies say.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office was called out to Oldsmar Circle K/Shell gas station around 1:35 p.m. for a reported carjacking. On scene, they learned Troy Andre Johnson, 36, drove his minivan up to the gas pump next to a woman and her SUV before jumping in, in an attempt to take the car, according to a release.

That's when he realized no keys were in the ignition and began demanding them from the owner who ran into the gas station's business and called 9-1-1, according to deputies.

Johnson took off on foot and entered a Panera Bread where he is accused of pacing back and forth, yelling at the customers and threatening the manager.

But deputies say his actions did not stop there.

Johnson is also accused of attempting to carjack a driver in the business' parking lot when deputies first came face-to-face with him. In an attempt to get away, Johnson began running around the car to avoid arrest before fleeing the area.

An "electronic control weapon" was deployed and Johnson was taken into custody. Deputies say Johnson was under the influence of drugs at the time of his arrest.

Johnson is facing charges for unarmed carjacking, false imprisonment, attempted carjacking and resisting without violence.

What other people are reading right now: