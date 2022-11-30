Pinellas deputies: Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times

The sheriff's office says Damien de Leon shot 30-year-old David de Leon Jr. on Tuesday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 27-year-old St. Petersburg man was arrested Wednesday for attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man multiple times, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The agency says Damien de Leon shot 30-year-old David de Leon Jr. on Tuesday at a home near the intersection of N 66th Street and N 58th Avenue.

David was found by deputies lying in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office wrote in a report. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The agency says detectives learned Damien and David were the only two people at the home during the time of the shooting.

"Detectives say when Damian called 911, he admitted to shooting David indicating self-defense. There were no indications of a struggle and Damian sustained no injuries," the sheriff's office wrote.

"The investigation determined Damian was the aggressor and there was no evidence to support the shooting was the result of self-defense."