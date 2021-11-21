Deputies: Man arrested for DUI after hitting, killing pedestrian in Seminole

Deputies say the man showed indications he was driving impaired and was arrested.

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at approximately 2:51 a.m. Sunday, a news release reports.

The crash happened at the intersection of 113th Street and 102nd Avenue in Seminole.

Investigators say Daniel Sarine, 31, was driving northbound on 113th Street, near 102nd Avenue, when Ronald Martin, 23, was walking southbound in a curb lane.

Sarine reportedly attempted to avoid Martin but crashed into him in the roadway, deputies say. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say Sarine showed indications he was driving impaired and was arrested. He was later transported to the Pinellas County Jail where he is being held on one county of DUI.