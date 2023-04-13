Man arrested for shooting 13-year-old in St. Petersburg

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An 18-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for shooting a 13-year-old last weekend in downtown St. Petersburg, according to police.

Deshayne McCullough allegedly shot the teen boy in the leg Saturday night after an argument before fleeing the area, police said.

Law enforcement arrived at around 11 p.m. along 2nd Avenue North in reference to the shooting and found the 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.