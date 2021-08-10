Deputies: Man arrested for threatening to commit mass shooting, attacking driver

The man had sideswiped a driver and began using the Nazi salute while pretending to shoot the driver, deputies say.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's note: The mugshot above is from a previous arrest.

A Riverview man is behind bars after law enforcement says he attacked a driver and threatened to commit a mass shooting Sunday evening in Pinellas County.

An arrest affidavit says Jordan Leahy, 28, got into a road rage incident at around 10 p.m. on Sunday near Bryan Dairy Road and Starkey Road.

Leahy had sideswiped a driver and begin using the Nazi salute while pretending to shoot the driver, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said. Once at an intersection, Leahy would exit his vehicle and approach the driver aggressively. The affidavit says that's when Leahy punched the driver in the chest before he himself was put into a submission hold by the driver.

When law enforcement arrived, they say Leahy told deputies he "got out, threw the Nazi salute and wanted to fight a random colored person."

While in custody he later told authorities he wanted to commit a mass shooting of 70 to 80 people before taking his own life. He added that he was "a sheltered white citizen and society needs to be concerned about how easily he can conduct a mass shooting," the affidavit said.