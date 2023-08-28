Police arrest man who barricaded himself in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A SWAT unit from the Pinellas Park Police Department was deployed to the scene near the Mainland Shopping Center on U.S. Highway 19 N. trying to establish contact with a man who had barricaded himself into a vehicle.
Police identified the man as Michael Dixon, 33, and have said they took him into custody "without incident or injury."
Dixon was reportedly wanted on felony charges by the Largo Police Department.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as soon as they become available.