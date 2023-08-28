x
Pinellas County

Police arrest man who barricaded himself in Pinellas Park

Police say they have peacefully arrested a man barricaded into his car at the Mainland Shopping Center in Pinellas Park.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A SWAT unit from the Pinellas Park Police Department was deployed to the scene near the Mainland Shopping Center on U.S. Highway 19 N. trying to establish contact with a man who had barricaded himself into a vehicle.

Police identified the man as Michael Dixon, 33, and have said they took him into custody "without incident or injury."

Dixon was reportedly wanted on felony charges by the Largo Police Department.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as soon as they become available.

