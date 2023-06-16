Man taken into custody after barricading himself inside St. Petersburg bank

No injuries have been reported.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man who barricaded himself inside a Wells Fargo bank has been taken into custody, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Officers responded Friday afternoon to the bank location at 2350 34th Street N.

Police say no one was hurt in the incident but did not provide additional information; more is expected soon.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area around 22nd Avenue and 34th Street. The following lanes and roadways have been diverted:

Eastbound lanes from 22nd Avenue North and 37th Street North

from 22nd Avenue North and 37th Street North Southbound lanes from 30th Avenue North and 34th Street North

from 30th Avenue North and 34th Street North Northbound lanes at 22nd Avenue North and 34th Street North