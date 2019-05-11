CLEARWATER, Fla — A man who tried to jump the counter at a McDonald's restaurant died at a hospital not long after an employee had to restrain him from acting out, police say.

Clearwater police responded just after 6 p.m. Monday to the South Missouri restaurant on a disturbance call, according to a news release. Employees told police the man was acting violent, appearing to be under the influence of some sort of drug, and tried to get behind the counter at the restaurant.

One of the employees restrained him before police arrived, the news release states.

Officers said they took the combative man into custody and paramedics were called to evaluate him. During that time, however, he became unresponsive.

He was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where he died.

An investigation is continuing.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter