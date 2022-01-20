Deputies: Man charged with murder after body found inside Clearwater home

Deputies say the man was found in the driveway with blood on his hands.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says a man is behind bars after deputies discovered a dead body inside a Clearwater home.

According to authorities, around 10 a.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at 15149 Avalon Avenue in Clearwater.

When they arrived, deputies say Robert Warren, 31, was in the driveway with blood on his hands. Warren was taken into custody.

After searching the home, law enforcement says deputies discovered the body of 64-year-old Jerry Lebreux. According to the sheriff's office, Lebreux had died from upper body trauma.