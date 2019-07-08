ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A suspected gunman believed to have known a man who was shot and killed early Tuesday morning has been arrested.

Anthony Bridges, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 34-year-old Lorenzo Brunson, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.

Police say the two men knew each other and had fight sometime Monday at a home on 13th Avenue South between 12th Street South and Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Street South. It's believed Bridges returned to the home around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday and shot Brunson several times in some sort of retaliation.

Additional charges may be pending, police add.

A second shooting happened at about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday near 12th Street and 10th Avenue South. St. Petersburg police say a man pulled out a gun and fired shots at another man.

The injured man later died.

It's not yet known whether the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or by sending an anonymous message by texting "SPPD" to TIP-411.

