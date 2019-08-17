LARGO, Fla. — Deputies investigated a deadly shooting Saturday in Largo.
Law enforcement said when they got to the shooting, they pronounced Darius
Johnson, 24, dead.
Deputies arrested David C. Murray Biggs. They said Biggs broke into Johnson's home and shot him.
10News
Investigators said the two had been arguing for days and it escalated.
Biggs is charged with first-degree murder.
