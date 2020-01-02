ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was killed when a car crashed into a Bealls in St. Petersburg, according to police.

St. Petersburg police said the man driving the car died. No one in the store was hurt, according to officers.

The crash happened on North Martin Luther King near the Gateway Market Center. The store is closed for the day, officers said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

