Man drowns while trying to save 2 family members at Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A trip to the Gulf turned tragic Monday afternoon on Clearwater Beach.

A 55-year-old man visiting from Georgia noticed two family members having trouble in the water near Tower 3. So, he jumped in to help them.

But, he began struggling himself.

Lifeguards were alerted and found him floating in the water. They did CPR until fire medics arrived.

The man was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where he died less than an hour later. The man's name has not been released.

