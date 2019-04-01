ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Pinellas County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting at a motel on Gandy Boulevard.

Several shots were reported after 9:19 p.m. Thursday at the Trak Motel, 10610 Gandy Boulevard. When paramedics arrived, they found a man with a possible gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives remained at the scene late Thursday.

