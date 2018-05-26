ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A man is dead after being shot in the parking lot of a St. Petersburg club early Saturday morning.

It happened outside the Members Only club along 16th Street at around 4:30am. Officers who went out there were told a man who looked like he was in his 20s had been driven to the hospital.

That shooting victim, identified as 28-year-old Brennan Williams, died shortly after getting to Bayfront Health.

At this point, police don’t have a suspect.

