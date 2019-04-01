ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Pinellas County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting near Gandy Boulevard.

Several shots were reported after 9:19 p.m. Thursday not far from the Twin City mobile park. When paramedics arrived, they found a man with a possible gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the crime as a homicide.

