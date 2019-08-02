ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 27-year-old St. Petersburg man forced a 63-year-old woman to perform oral sex on him at a bus stop, police said.

According to an affidavit, about 5 a.m. July 28, the victim was sitting at a bus stop on U.S. 19/34th Street S. near 35th Avenue. She has medical issues that make it difficult for her to walk.

Asa Corey Owens approached her and ordered her to perform oral sex, deputies said. She refused, but he struck her and again ordered her to perform oral sex, according to the affidavit.

She was afraid, so she complied.

DNA samples were taken, and it matched Owens, the affidavit said. The victim was also able to identify him in a lineup, deputies said.

Owens was arrested Thursday on a sexual battery charge. He was already in jail from a December arrest.

He has been arrested multiple times since 2010, according to Pinellas County jail records, including on charges of robbery, drug possession and resisting an officer.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.