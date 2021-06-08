Man hit by car has custom Marvel prosthetic leg worth $15k stolen

Police say the prosthetic was taken before officers arrived on scene.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are asking for your help in locating a prosthetic leg reported to be stolen after a man walking in St. Pete was hit by a car.

The St. Pete Police Department says, Christopher Harris, 49, was walking around 10 p.m. Monday along 49th Street and crossing 5th Avenue North when he was hit by a car.

Harris was taken to Bayfront Health in critical condition following the crash that caused his prosthetic leg to dislodge, according to a press release.

Officers say the prosthesis struck another car driving in the area at the time of the crash. Both drivers were reported to have stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

"Unfortunately, his prosthetic leg was stolen before officers arrived at the scene," the police department wrote in a press release.

The prosthetic leg is described as being customized with Marvel artwork and officers say it is worth $15,000.

Anyone with information on the prosthesis whereabouts is asked to return it to the St. Petersburg Police Department.