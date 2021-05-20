Man killed after being hit by pickup truck in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was killed when a red pickup truck hit him Thursday evening in St. Petersburg, police say.
According to St. Pete police, the man was hit just after 10 p.m. on Pasadena Avenue north of Central Avenue.
The man died at the scene, officers say.
The driver of the red pickup truck stopped and is cooperating with officers, according to police.
Pasadena Avenue is closed southbound from 2nd Avenue N. to Central Avenue as police continue to investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
