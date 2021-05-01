Man seriously hurt in boat, Jet Ski crash near Honeymoon Island

DUNEDIN, Fla. — A man was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on the water near Honeymoon Island, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office confirms.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday off the causeway to the island.
Deputies say an investigation is underway in figuring out what led up to the collision, which involved a boat and Jet Ski.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
