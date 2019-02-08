CLEARWATER, Fla — A 54-year-old man in a wheelchair died after getting hit by a car.

An ambulance took the man to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg after he was hit at about 12:30 a.m. Friday on South Missouri Avenue just south of Lakeview Drive. Police said the man in the wheelchair was not crossing in a crosswalk when he was hit.

Authorities have not released the identity of the man hit.

Police said the driver of the car stayed at the scene.

All lanes of traffic have since reopened, police said.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.