CLEARWATER, Fla — A 54-year-old man in a wheelchair died after getting hit by a car.
An ambulance took the man to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg after he was hit at about 12:30 a.m. Friday on South Missouri Avenue just south of Lakeview Drive. Police said the man in the wheelchair was not crossing in a crosswalk when he was hit.
Authorities have not released the identity of the man hit.
Police said the driver of the car stayed at the scene.
All lanes of traffic have since reopened, police said.
What other people are reading right now:
- Convicted child molester killed in Florida jail, convicted murderer charged in fatal beating
- Worker scratching his crotch led to restaurant's temporary closure, health inspectors say
- 'I want more answers' | Man finds frozen baby in mom's freezer in south St. Louis
- This math problem is dividing the internet
- 9-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Florida creek
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.