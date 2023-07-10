Man killed in Largo house fire; investigation underway

Firefighters said they arrived at the home to find 59-year-old Thomas Shook lying on the floor.

LARGO, Fla. — Investigators are working to find out what caused a deadly house fire Sunday night in Largo.

Pinellas County deputies responded just before 10:30 p.m. to reports of smoke coming from a home on 116th Avenue North, near 104 Lane North.

They arrived on scene to crews from the Largo and Seminole fire departments working to put out a house fire.

Firefighters made forced entry through the home's front door where they found 59-year-old Thomas Shook lying on the floor, according to the sheriff's office.

He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said the fire does not appear suspicious in nature, but detectives with the homicide and arson units are still investigating.

The medical examiner's office will perform an autopsy to determine Shook's cause of death.