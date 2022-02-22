x
Pinellas County

Driver killed after car flies off I-175, hits brick wall in St. Pete

Troopers say the car hit a curb and became airborne before crashing into the wall and overturning.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Troopers say a man is dead after his car flew off the highway and hit a brick wall at a church in St. Petersburg.

It happened just after midnight on Tuesday, when the Florida Highway Patrol says the 36-year-old man was driving eastbound on Interstate 175 and missed a turn in the road.

According to FHP, the man lost control of the wheel, sending the car spinning through the 5th Avenue South exit. The car then hit a curb and became airborne before hitting a brick wall at St. Mary Our Lady of Grace Church and overturning.

The man died at the scene of the crash.

