Driver killed after car flies off I-175, hits brick wall in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Troopers say a man is dead after his car flew off the highway and hit a brick wall at a church in St. Petersburg.

According to FHP, the man lost control of the wheel, sending the car spinning through the 5th Avenue South exit. The car then hit a curb and became airborne before hitting a brick wall at St. Mary Our Lady of Grace Church and overturning.