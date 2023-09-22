St. Pete police: Man speeding on motorcycle dead after crashing into car

A 34-year-old Hyundai driver was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 25-year-old man is dead after authorities say he was killed in a crash Thursday night in St. Petersburg.

Just before 8 p.m., the man was speeding on his motorcycle southbound on 34th Street North when he crashed into a blue Hyundai Sonata at the intersection of 34th Avenue North, the St. Pete Police Department said in a news release.

Before they were hit, the Hyundai driver was heading west on 34th Avenue North and had crossed over fine traffic lanes on 34th Street North. The motorcycle then hit the right rear side of the car, police say.

The motorcyclist reportedly died in the crash, whereas the 34-year-old Hyundai driver was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.