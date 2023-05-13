Police: 57-year-old man killed in St. Pete hit-and-run

The person who drove away from the crash was in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, authorities say.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was killed Saturday afternoon after a person driving a car crashed into him during a hit-and-run in St. Petersburg, police say.

At 3:30 p.m., Jonathan Hughes, 57, was heading westbound on 22nd Avenue South on a motorcycle in the curb lane as he approached 45th Street South, authorities say.

That's when the driver of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading in the opposite direction on 22nd Avenue South in the median lane. The Cherokee tried to make a northbound turn onto 45th Street South, failed to yield the right of way and collided with the motorcycle, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release.

The driver in the Jeep reportedly continued to drive away from the crash.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information regarding the deadly hit-and-run to contact the police department at 727-893-7780.

Authorities have not yet said if the 57-year-old died at the scene of the crash or was pronounced dead at a later time.