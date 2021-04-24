Man left critically injured after St. Petersburg shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man remains in critical condition Saturday morning following an overnight shooting, police say.
Officers responded just after midnight to a report of a person shot outside near That Damn New York Liquor Store, located in the area of 14th Avenue S. and 16th Street S., according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
Police say a crowd of people were outside when the shooting happened, and they're hoping anyone with information comes forward.
Tips can be called in to 727-893-7780 or text SPPD with the tip to TIP411.
