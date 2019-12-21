ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The search is on for a man accused of robbing a St. Petersburg laundromat and hurting one of its employees.
It happened just before 11 a.m. at the Villa Laundromat, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.
Deputies say a man came inside and demanded money from an employee, even threatening him with a gun. At some point, the employee was injured.
The man ran off with an undisclosed amount of money and is not in custody. A description of the man is not yet known.
An investigation is ongoing.
