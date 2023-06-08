Police: St. Pete man arrested for shooting at officer in unmarked car

Officers said the 23-year-old fled and later crashed his car at an intersection.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man is behind bars after shooting at a St. Petersburg police officer who was in an unmarked car Wednesday night, according to the police department.

It happened just before 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of 14th Avenue South and 35th Street South.

Police said 23-year-old Savarion Miller fired at the officer, who was uninjured and able to drive off. The officer did not shoot back.

Miller then fled the scene of the shooting and later crashed his car at the intersection of 38th Avenue North and 21st Street North, the police department reports. Officers in the area were able to arrest him.

Miller is charged with attempted first-degree murder, driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and reckless driving with injury.