Sheriff: Man accidentally shoots, kills friend showing off gun

The two friends were playing video games when one of them grabbed what he thought was an unloaded gun and pulled the trigger.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A man was shot and killed after his friend pulled the trigger of what he thought was an unloaded gun.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Shea Harkins, 26, and Sean Cook, 26, were playing video games at Harkins' home Thursday night.

At some point, Harkins got out a Colt M4 rifle he had been customizing, detectives said. Harkins told investigators he pointed the gun at Cook as a joke.

Harkins told deputies that's when Cook casually asked him, "Are you going to shoot me?"

That's when Harkins pulled the trigger on what he thought was an unloaded gun, according to deputies.

Detectives said the rifle had a bullet in its chamber and "reckless

actions" caused the weapon to fire, hitting Cook in the chest.

Cook was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives arrested Harkins and charged him with one count of manslaughter.