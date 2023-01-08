x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pinellas County

Police: Man shot after getting into fight at St. Pete basketball courts

The man was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.
Credit: stock.adobe.com
File photo.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police say a man was hospitalized after being shot Sunday at a park in St. Petersburg.

At around 8:15 p.m., authorities arrived at Fossil Park on Dr. MLK Street North and found a man, who is described as in his 30's, shot, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release. 

Law enforcement says he was involved in a fight near the basketball courts at the park that led up to the shooting.

The man was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

Police say the investigation of the shooting remains ongoing and no arrests have yet been made. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Arraignment set for 17-year-old connected to 2 deaths

Before You Leave, Check This Out