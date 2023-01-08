Police: Man shot after getting into fight at St. Pete basketball courts

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police say a man was hospitalized after being shot Sunday at a park in St. Petersburg.
At around 8:15 p.m., authorities arrived at Fossil Park on Dr. MLK Street North and found a man, who is described as in his 30's, shot, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release.
Law enforcement says he was involved in a fight near the basketball courts at the park that led up to the shooting.
The man was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.
Police say the investigation of the shooting remains ongoing and no arrests have yet been made.