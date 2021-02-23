x
Pinellas County

Man shot, killed at Largo apartment complex

Police believe the shooting wasn't random.
Police lights, stock image.

LARGO, Fla. — Police are trying to figure out what led up to a deadly shooting Monday morning at a Largo apartment complex.

It happened around 11:49 a.m. at the Four Lakes at Clearwater apartments, according to a Largo Police Department news release.

Officers responding to the shooting found a man who died from a gunshot wound. It's believed the shooting was not done at random.

His identity is not yet known.

Largo police say more information will be released if it becomes available.

