Man dies after being found shot in St. Pete, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man is dead after police say they found him seriously hurt from a gunshot wound on Wednesday in St. Petersburg.
At around noon, officers responded to a report of a person who was shot in the 3900 block of 13th Avenue South, the St. Pete Police Department said in a news release.
When they arrived, police say they found 36-year-old Terrance Hill shot with life-threatening injuries.
He was reportedly taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg in an ambulance but was later pronounced dead.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the police department at 727-893-7780.