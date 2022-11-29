Man hospitalized following St. Pete shooting

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said there was no threat to the public.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One person was transported to the hospital after a shooting in St. Petersburg Tuesday night, authorities say.

At around 5 p.m., Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home near 58th Avenue North and 66th Lane North on a report of a domestic situation involving a gun.

One man was transported to the hospital, however, the sheriff's office said his conditions were unknown as of Tuesday evening.