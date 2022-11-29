x
Pinellas County

Man hospitalized following St. Pete shooting

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said there was no threat to the public.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One person was transported to the hospital after a shooting in St. Petersburg Tuesday night, authorities say.

At around 5 p.m., Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home near 58th Avenue North and 66th Lane North on a report of a domestic situation involving a gun. 

One man was transported to the hospital, however, the sheriff's office said his conditions were unknown as of Tuesday evening. 

There is no threat to the public, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports.

