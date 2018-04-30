ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Police are investigating a fatal stabbing Sunday night.

Police say they were called about 8:27 p.m. to the 100 block of Martin Luther King Street N. by a scuffle. They found a man in his 50s suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police have no suspects at this time, but they believe the attacker and his victim were both homeless.

Southbound MLK Street closed at 1st Avenue N. during the investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP