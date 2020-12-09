Man taken to hospital after Pinellas County shooting

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following an overnight shooting, the sheriff's office said.
It happened around midnight Saturday in the area of Avery Avenue and Palm Harbor Boulevard, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say they responded after getting calls about a gunshot. A man was found wounded and taken to the hospital.
There is no apparent threat to the public, deputies said.
What other people are reading right now:
- Tropical Depression 19 moves across South Florida; watch issued for Panhandle
- DeSantis: Miami-Dade, Broward counties to move to Phase 2 of reopening Monday
- Moffitt investigating data breach after doctor's briefcase with patient information was stolen
- Granville Ritchie sentenced to death for murder of 9-year-old Felecia Williams
- Florida bars allowed to reopen at half-capacity starting Monday
- Strength in adversity: Local 9/11 survivor recalls escaping Twin Towers
- Fauci: Life back to normal in late, 2021 even with COVID-19 vaccine
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter