Man taken to hospital after Pinellas County shooting

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following an overnight shooting, the sheriff's office said.

It happened around midnight Saturday in the area of Avery Avenue and Palm Harbor Boulevard, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they responded after getting calls about a gunshot. A man was found wounded and taken to the hospital.

There is no apparent threat to the public, deputies said.

