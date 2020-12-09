x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pinellas County

Man taken to hospital after Pinellas County shooting

It's believed there is no threat to the public.
Credit: Thinkstock
Police lights at night, stock image.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following an overnight shooting, the sheriff's office said.

It happened around midnight Saturday in the area of Avery Avenue and Palm Harbor Boulevard, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they responded after getting calls about a gunshot. A man was found wounded and taken to the hospital.

There is no apparent threat to the public, deputies said.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter