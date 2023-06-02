2 arrested after carjacking in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man and a teenage girl were arrested for carjacking a couple early Friday morning in St. Petersburg, according to the police department.
Anthony Stump, 23, and the 17-year-old were arrested after crashing the vehicle twice following a chase involving a couple of area law enforcement departments, the St. Petersburg police wrote in a statement.
Authorities said the teen flagged down the couple a little after 1 a.m. at the intersection of 4th Avenue and 35th Street North. Once the car came to a complete stop, Stump came up to the vehicle and forced the couple out with a gun.
Stump and the teen led St. Petersburg police officers and Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on a chase, crashing twice, before coming to a complete stop at 17th Avenue and Bay Street Northeast — about a mile and a half away, the department said.
Both were charged with carjacking with a weapon or firearm. In addition, Stump is also charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer for driving the stolen vehicle into an officer's cruiser during the pursuit, according to police.