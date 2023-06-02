2 arrested after carjacking in St. Petersburg

Anthony Stump, 23, and a 17-year-old were arrested after crashing a car twice following a chase.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man and a teenage girl were arrested for carjacking a couple early Friday morning in St. Petersburg, according to the police department.

Anthony Stump, 23, and the 17-year-old were arrested after crashing the vehicle twice following a chase involving a couple of area law enforcement departments, the St. Petersburg police wrote in a statement.

Authorities said the teen flagged down the couple a little after 1 a.m. at the intersection of 4th Avenue and 35th Street North. Once the car came to a complete stop, Stump came up to the vehicle and forced the couple out with a gun.

Stump and the teen led St. Petersburg police officers and Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on a chase, crashing twice, before coming to a complete stop at 17th Avenue and Bay Street Northeast — about a mile and a half away, the department said.