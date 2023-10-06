Man wanted in St. Petersburg shooting death turns himself in

Douglas Lee Dawson was wanted in the Oct. 4 murder of Terrance Hill.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 34-year-old man wanted for murder turned himself in shortly before midnight on Thursday, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Douglas Lee Dawson had been wanted in the Oct. 4 murder of Terrance Hill. Police said Dawson was also wanted on several previous outstanding warrants.

Dawson and Hill reportedly knew each other and had been arguing before the shooting, which happened near the intersection of 13th Avenue South and 40th Street South.

It was previously reported that Hill was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg in an ambulance but was later pronounced dead.