Man walking street struck, killed by car in St. Pete, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was killed Monday night after he was hit by a car while walking across a street in St. Petersburg, authorities say.

At 8:40 p.m., the man was crossing 34th Street North near 5th Avenue North when he was struck by a car, the St. Pete Police Department said in a news release.

The man was reportedly taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver who hit the man stayed at the scene of the crash and police have not yet said if they will face any charges.