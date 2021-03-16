Man wanted in deadly St. Petersburg shooting

Deputies say the shooter was wearing a black hoodie and was seen running west on 45th Avenue N.

LEALMAN, Fla. — A search is underway for a man wanted in a deadly shooting in unincorporated St. Petersburg.

It happened around 8 p.m. Monday in the area of 45th Avenue N. and 39th Street N., according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responding to a call about the shooting came across a car that had crashed into a fence. Law enforcement found a man inside the car suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

The shooter was wearing a black hoodie and was seen running west on 45th Avenue N.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.