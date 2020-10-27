Man accused of swiping $15,000 worth of rings from St. Petersburg antique store

In all, police say he made off with about 36 antique rings.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The search is on for a man wanted for stealing $15,000 worth of rings from an antique shop.

It happened Tuesday sometime between noon and 12:45 p.m. at the store near 24th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Street N., according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Video surveillance shows the man using some sort of tool to pry open the glass case and stuff his cargo pant pocket with the rings. Police say he got away with some 36 rings.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call police at 727-893-7780. Tips also can be submitted by texting SPPD to 847-411.

What other people are reading right now: