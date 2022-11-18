Largo man wins $1M from lottery scratch-off

The winning ticket was purchased at a Publix located on West Bay Drive in Largo.

LARGO, Fla. — One Largo man is a million dollars richer after claiming the $1 million prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced.

Glenn Shukas, 70, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Publix located on West Bay Drive in Largo. The grocery store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery.