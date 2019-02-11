ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — About 120 golfers hit the links at Mangrove Bay Golf Course for a good cause: The annual Patriot Golf Day Scramble benefits Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that provides scholarships to the family members of wounded and fallen veterans.

Captain Eric McShane proudly volunteered Saturday for his 2nd year to help out. He's a serviceman himself.

“I chose the Marines. Best move I ever made, second to marrying my wife," McShane said. Even though the decision left him disabled.

“On September 2nd, 1968, I had the misfortune of driving over a landmine in the jeep that I was in. And they sent me home. I was done," McShane explained. “I had third-degree burns to the left side of my body and my face and back.”

About twice a week, McShane plays at Mangrove Bay. But today, he sat at the 9th hole asking people for donations for Folds of Honor.

This year, more than 4,500 scholarships have been given out by the organization that stays true to the mission: Honor their sacrifice, educate their legacy.

“It shows the significance to the children and spouses to those that have gone and served. It allows them some freedom of education, and freedom of choice with that they want to do with the rest of their lives," McShane said. "And it shows that their parents, their dad or mom, whomever has passed away, they are remembered and they are thanked for what they’ve done."

Around $4,000 was raised at the day's event, the 5th time Mangrove Bay has hosted the Patriot Golf Day.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter