Man injured after being hit by U-Haul truck in St. Petersburg

The man was struck on the head by the passenger-side mirror of a U-Haul truck, police say.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man is in critical condition after being struck by a U-Haul truck in St. Petersburg, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department says shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, Richard Robinson, 61, was crossing Central Avenue near 34th street. According to authorities, at the same time, a U-Haul truck going below the speed limit due to rain in traffic was passing through the area.

Police say, for whatever reason, Robinson continued crossing the road as the truck approached him. He would be struck on the head by the U-Haul's passenger-side mirror.