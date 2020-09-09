x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pinellas County

Man's body pulled from the water in downtown St. Pete

St. Petersburg Police say the body was pulled from the water near the seawall behind the Museum of History.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are investigating after an elderly man's body was pulled from the water in the downtown area.

Police say the body was pulled from the water near the seawall behind the Museum of History around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, which is near the 300 block of 2nd Avenue NE.

Investigators say they're working to figure out the circumstances that lead to his death.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter