Man's body pulled from the water in downtown St. Pete

St. Petersburg Police say the body was pulled from the water near the seawall behind the Museum of History.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are investigating after an elderly man's body was pulled from the water in the downtown area.

Police say the body was pulled from the water near the seawall behind the Museum of History around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, which is near the 300 block of 2nd Avenue NE.

Investigators say they're working to figure out the circumstances that lead to his death.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now: