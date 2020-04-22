ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Multiple Pinellas County agencies and the Federal Fish and Wildlife Commission responded to a boat fire in Boca Ciega Bay Wednesday afternoon.
A marine unit could be seen from Sky10 using a hose to put out the flames as black smoke filled the air.
At this time, it is unknown if anyone was on board at the time of the fire, or if anyone was injured.
Crews are still on scene investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10News for updates.
