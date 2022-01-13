St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch works first day in-person after recovering from COVID-19

After being inaugurated virtually, he was finally able to work in-person at City Hall.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch was finally able to join his staff Thursday at City Hall after being inaugurated one week ago in a virtual ceremony.

This is his first day physically in the office after recovering from COVID-19.

Now that he's in-person, one of the first things he did was present Tom Greene to the city council for confirmation as interim city administrator, a news release from the city explains.

“I am excited to be in City Hall today for the first time as your Mayor. My thanks to all of you who helped make my virtual inauguration such a success,” Mayor Welch said in a statement.

“Now, it’s time to get to work for the city we love. We have already started to undertake important work and initiatives that will affect the lives of our residents on a daily basis.”

In the coming months, Welch's team says he will continue to work on an agenda aiming to guide St. Pete through the current omicron wave, address affordable and workforce housing and rising rents and home prices, respond to climate resiliency and infrastructure needs, and ensure safe neighborhoods along with increasing equity, jobs and community development.

According to a spokesperson, he will reportedly be guided on the six I's to accomplish this agenda: