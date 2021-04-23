x
Pinellas County

Multi-million dollar elementary school renovation unveiled in Pinellas County

Despite the new look, the school says it's still sticking to its roots.
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County school officials were able to unveil an elementary school's new multi-million dollar facelift at an event on Friday.

The three-year, $25.6 million project brought students and teachers at Melrose Elementary School brand new classrooms, a physical education building, resource rooms, cafeteria, administration offices, art and music rooms and new parking.  

However, despite the new look, the school says it's still sticking to its roots. The new media center will be named after the school's first principal, Sallie B. Davis. 

Davis oversaw the school through desegregation in 1971. She retired five years later. 

