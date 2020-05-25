Clouds and rain keep Memorial Day crowds from overwhelming local beaches

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s beach crowd dashboard was deactivated in the afternoon 'due to little activity.'

CLEARWATER, Fla. — For many Floridians, Memorial Day means a traditional trip to the beach. But Monday’s weather wasn’t all that cooperative.

Still, that didn’t stop some people from getting out there and soaking up what little sun they could find.

Before the sun even came up on this Memorial Day, Donald Miles and his girlfriend had already staked themselves out a spot in the sand.

“Yeah, 5:30 in the morning,” said Miles. “Believe it or not there were 20 people here at 5:30 in the morning.”

Cooped up for months, Miles says he wasn’t about to let COVID-19, much less some gray clouds stand in the way of *his Memorial Day tradition.

“Yeah, I am not playing. I told my girlfriend if you live in Saint Pete you’ve got to come out here early because all the spots get taken,” he said. “You’ve got to come to the beach on Memorial Day. I mean, you live in Florida. It would be like nonsense not to come to the beach.”

It was the same for lots of folks. But clearly not as many as would have packed the beaches on a sunnier Memorial Day.

“We’re gonna be here until it starts raining,” said beach visitor Omar Ortiz, who came to Gandy Beach with his family.

From a health and safety standpoint, the clouds provided cover for law enforcement officers who predicted record crowds this weekend.

But the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s beach crowd dashboard had a lot more green and yellow on it Monday than it had the previous couple of days. Around 1:30 p.m., the sheriff's office actually deactivated the dashboard for the rest of the day.

“I mean, the weather has definitely thinned out the crowds today,” said Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter. “So, we’re seeing a little impact from that. But even the previous days, it was busy, but it was manageable.”

Local law-enforcement has said, and maintains, that the number of police officers and deputies they’ve had at local beaches cannot be sustained. Over the next few days, they will re-evaluate resources.

“Yes, I think those are conversations we’re going to have to have during the week and see what the new guidance is and how it evolves,” said Chief Slaughter. “I think there will definitely be an additional present on Clearwater Beach at least through Labor Day. And we will continue to just adapt and address things as this emergency has demanded us to.”

The hope is that people will continue to obey the rules on their own, but images coming in from other parts of the country and even our own state show that doesn’t always happen.

Memorial Day was more cloudy than chaotic, said Chief Slaughter, but he knows sunnier weekends and July 4 aren’t that far off.

“I mean, there are opportunities to celebrate or remember like today, and so that’s not a bad thing. But we all kind of want to join in with each other. We are social people,” said Chief Slaughter. “But we need to do it wisely, we need to do it safely, and that’s what we are going to continue to do.”

What other people are reading right now: