Memorial Day serves up business for Clearwater restaurants

This Memorial Day weekend, Clearwater businesses expect to triple what they made last year.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Businesses along the beach in Clearwater are gearing up for a busy holiday weekend. Some restaurants said the service is needed because they were hit hard during the pandemic.

Last year was a really tough financially because the beach was shutdown. One of the busiest weekends for restaurants and hotels is Memorial Day weekend. Unfortunately last year, they didn't make close to what they normally do on a holiday weekend.

The owner of Clear Sky Café said this weekend they expect to see more visitors. Until just recently, the majority of their customers were Floridians enjoying staycations. This weekend, business owners explained they expect to see more visitors from out of state.

Restaurants owners are excited to see people traveling again because that is what brings in a lot of business.

This year, they are already seeing a change with more people out and about because of CDC guidelines changing. Servers at Clear Sky Café said they are busier than they have ever been. So far this month, they are making more than they did last year and in 2019.

The only issue restaurants are dealing with this holiday weekend is staffing. Employees at Clear Sky Café explained it's hard to find servers. Regardless, they are making this holiday weekend one to remember on the books and encourage people to come out and support local businesses.