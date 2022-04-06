Police: 2 men shot, injured after argument in front of sports bar

Both men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two men were transported to a hospital early Wednesday morning after a shooting outside of a sports bar, St. Petersburg police explain.

The men reportedly got into an argument and were shot in the area of Jimmy's Sports Bar off of 34th Street North.

One was transported by ambulance to a nearby trauma center, while the other was airlifted to a trauma hospital. Both men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.